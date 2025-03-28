Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells 21,497 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £167,246.66 ($216,528.56).
Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,574,139.82).
Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance
Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 773 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.73.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group Company Profile
Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Banking Group
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.