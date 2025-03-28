Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells 21,497 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £167,246.66 ($216,528.56).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,574,139.82).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 773 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.73.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small

and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the

London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

