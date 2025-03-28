Insider Selling: Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Insider Sells 21,497 Shares of Stock

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAGGet Free Report) insider Richard Woodman sold 21,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.07), for a total transaction of £167,246.66 ($216,528.56).

Richard Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, January 30th, Richard Woodman sold 259,904 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 765 ($9.90), for a total transaction of £1,988,265.60 ($2,574,139.82).

Paragon Banking Group Stock Performance

Paragon Banking Group stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 773 ($10.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,482. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.52. Paragon Banking Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 656 ($8.49) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.24). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 747.73.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a GBX 27.20 ($0.35) dividend. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small
and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs’) and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the
London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people.

