Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 28th total of 72,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Grupo Herdez Price Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at C$2.61 on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.63.
Grupo Herdez Company Profile
