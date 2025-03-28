Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marlowe Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRLWF remained flat at $4.28 during midday trading on Friday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.
About Marlowe
