Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marlowe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRLWF remained flat at $4.28 during midday trading on Friday. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $7.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Get Marlowe alerts:

About Marlowe

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.