Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in March

Charlie’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHUC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the February 28th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Charlie’s Stock Down 31.2 %

OTCMKTS:CHUC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,364. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06. Charlie’s has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.

Get Charlie's alerts:

About Charlie’s

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Charlie's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes non-combustible nicotine-related, alternative alkaloid vapor, and hemp-derived vapor and edible products. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, New Zealand, Australia, and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Charlie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charlie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.