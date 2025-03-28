Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Luvu Brands Stock Performance
Shares of LUVU stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Luvu Brands has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Luvu Brands
