Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Short Interest Update

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVUGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the February 28th total of 49,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 104,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LUVU stock remained flat at $0.05 during trading hours on Friday. Luvu Brands has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer lifestyle products worldwide. The company offers sensuality and intimacy products under the Liberator brand; and bed therapy products, which assistive in relieving medical conditions associated with acid reflux, surgery recovery, and chronic pain under the Avana brand.

