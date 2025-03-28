iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2025

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGGGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 613,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 337,838 shares.The stock last traded at $47.30 and had previously closed at $47.06.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.