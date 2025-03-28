iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 613,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 337,838 shares.The stock last traded at $47.30 and had previously closed at $47.06.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

