Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Stock Price Up 23.1% – Should You Buy?

Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 23.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01). 1,914,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 665,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).
Harvest Minerals Trading Up 23.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98.
About Harvest Minerals
The company’s product, KPFértil, is a registered and approved organic multi-nutrient direct application fertiliser.
