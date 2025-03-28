Metals One (LON:MET1) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Metals One PLC (LON:MET1 – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 2093165 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14 ($0.18).
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.88 million and a P/E ratio of -176.40.
Metals One is developing strategic metals projects in Finland (Black Schist Project) and Norway (Råna Project), with approximately £9 million of exploration carry exposure through a farm-in agreement. Metals One is aiming to help meet the significant demand for strategic minerals by defining resources on the doorstep of Europe’s major electric vehicle OEMs and battery manufacturers.
