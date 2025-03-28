Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) fell 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 130,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 139,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.61.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

