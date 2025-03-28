MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $20.42. Approximately 613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 4.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.26.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.