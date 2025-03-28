Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 236786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSY

Bentley Systems Price Performance

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.