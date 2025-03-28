Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.91 and last traded at $40.08, with a volume of 236786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.14.
Bentley Systems Price Performance
Bentley Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.36%.
Insider Activity at Bentley Systems
In related news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $53,372.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,703,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,890,575.08. The trade was a 0.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.
About Bentley Systems
Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.
