Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$24.90 and last traded at C$24.99, with a volume of 28648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Spin Master from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on Spin Master from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.75.

Spin Master Trading Down 2.8 %

Spin Master Dividend Announcement

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spin Master

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Jennifer Susan Dodge sold 1,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total transaction of C$31,898.15. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

See Also

