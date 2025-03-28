SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance

Shares of SPXXF stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge provides banking services in Northern Norway. It operates through Retail Market and Corporate Market segments. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, vehicle, and other loan related services. It also offers vehicle, home, travel, personal, and pet insurance services. In addition, the company provides various savings and pension related services, as well as debit and credit card services.

