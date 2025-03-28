SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge (OTCMKTS:SPXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Price Performance
Shares of SPXXF stock remained flat at $7.78 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $7.78.
SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.