Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sonova Trading Down 0.9 %
OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 14,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sonova has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.
Sonova Company Profile
