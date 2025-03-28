Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Update

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Trading Down 0.9 %

OTCMKTS SONVY traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.24. 14,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,875. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sonova has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $77.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.22.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

