Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Sturgis Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $18.00. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.86 million, a PE ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 0.44. Sturgis Bancorp has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $18.50.

Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.75 million for the quarter.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

About Sturgis Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.91%.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

