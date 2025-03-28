Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 2.8 %

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86.

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

