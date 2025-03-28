Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Down 48.4% in March

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the February 28th total of 153,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,258,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 2.8 %
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,942. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.59. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.86.
