Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,600 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the February 28th total of 633,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Genprex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GNPX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,275,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,146. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Genprex has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $4.09.

Get Genprex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genprex

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genprex stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Free Report) by 368.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,798 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Genprex worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.