Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 4,049,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 10,429,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.41.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBIS. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.26 and a beta of 2.47.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nebius Group stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 343,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Nebius Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

