3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $145.40 and last traded at $145.58. Approximately 551,018 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,980,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MMM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.68%.

In other 3M news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 49,598 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total value of $7,553,775.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,308.50. The trade was a 21.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Victoria Clarke sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $269,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194 shares in the company, valued at $29,918.68. This trade represents a 90.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,639 shares of company stock worth $17,163,446. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $851,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 26.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after acquiring an additional 178,450 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 142,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 22,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

