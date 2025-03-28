Best Medical Stocks To Follow Now – March 28th

Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, Walmart, Merck & Co., Inc., and UnitedHealth Group are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies operating within the healthcare sector, including those involved in the research, development, manufacturing, and distribution of medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biotechnology products. These stocks are often influenced by regulatory approvals, clinical trial outcomes, and healthcare policy changes, which can cause significant market fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $823.92. The company had a trading volume of 983,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $842.43 and a 200-day moving average of $837.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.77. 2,759,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,092. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.96. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $153.58 and a 12-month high of $218.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.88. 6,486,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,881,410. The company has a market capitalization of $680.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

NYSE MRK traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.82. 5,638,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,026,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.04 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $518.78. 964,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,730. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $545.16. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

