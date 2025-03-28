Immunovant (IMVT) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/20/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $38.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/19/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/4/2025 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2025 – Immunovant is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/2/2025 – Immunovant had its “mixed” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/10/2025 – Immunovant had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $46.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Immunovant had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/30/2025 – Immunovant was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating.

Immunovant Price Performance

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.27. The company had a trading volume of 433,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,645. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. Immunovant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.08). Analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunovant

In other news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $123,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 972,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,449,107.20. The trade was a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 16,845,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $336,900,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,650,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,006,820. The trade was a 21.11 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,510 shares of company stock valued at $813,686. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

