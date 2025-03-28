Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 401.1% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 277,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.03.

Get Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $128,000. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.