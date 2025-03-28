Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Short Interest Up 401.1% in March

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,700 shares, an increase of 401.1% from the February 28th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.18. 277,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,072. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $12.03.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
Featured Articles
