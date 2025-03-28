Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 435.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 1.8 %

Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 37,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,594. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.

Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,922,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 71,032 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

