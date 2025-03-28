Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 435.7%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 435.7% from the February 28th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Down 1.8 %
Templeton Dragon Fund stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.75. 37,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,594. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88.
Templeton Dragon Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.
Institutional Trading of Templeton Dragon Fund
About Templeton Dragon Fund
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
