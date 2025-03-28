Short Interest in Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Rises By 374.6%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,100 shares, a growth of 374.6% from the February 28th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,133,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Recruit stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 560,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,085. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.63. Recruit has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $15.97.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Recruit will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Recruit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

