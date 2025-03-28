Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Here’s What Happened

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $13.98. 893,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,910,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.37.

ZETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Zeta Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

