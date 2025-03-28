Growth Stocks Worth Watching – March 28th

Blackstone, Novo Nordisk A/S, BlackRock, Apollo Global Management, Welltower, Prologis, and Concentrix are the seven Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow earnings at an above-average rate compared to the broader market, often reinvesting profits back into the business rather than paying dividends. Investors buy growth stocks with the expectation of capital appreciation over time, even though these stocks may come with higher volatility and risk compared to more established companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,899. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $115.82 and a fifty-two week high of $200.96. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BX

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,314,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,445. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its 200 day moving average is $99.54. The company has a market cap of $312.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $21.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $946.79. 195,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,457. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $745.55 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $979.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $990.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLK

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $6.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,517,822. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $189.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APO

Welltower (WELL)

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Shares of WELL traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.31. 957,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,235. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Welltower has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $158.55. The stock has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

PLD traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,370. Prologis has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $132.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Concentrix (CNXC)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $9.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.73. 1,505,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,720. Concentrix has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNXC

See Also