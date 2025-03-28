Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $424.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $438.00 to $424.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.79.

LULU opened at $341.53 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.25 and its 200-day moving average is $338.67.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

