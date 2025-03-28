Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Bank of Queensland Stock Performance

Shares of BKQNY stock remained flat at $8.31 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Featured Articles

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

