Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Bank of Queensland Stock Performance
Shares of BKQNY stock remained flat at $8.31 during trading hours on Friday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,894. Bank of Queensland has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.44.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Queensland
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.