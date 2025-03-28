Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Down 92.7% in March

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the February 28th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on BZLFY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Bunzl to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bunzl stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $19.33. 72,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,122. Bunzl has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.11.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

