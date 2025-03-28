E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.60 to $2.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. E2open Parent traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.09, with a volume of 319687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ETWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,397,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after buying an additional 408,779 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of E2open Parent by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,914,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 505,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in E2open Parent by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,837,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in E2open Parent by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $712.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

