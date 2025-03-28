Top Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – March 28th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that operate in the digital content space, including social media platforms, streaming services, online news outlets, and digital advertising firms. These stocks are influenced by trends in technology, consumer behavior, and changing media consumption habits, often reflecting rapid innovation and market disruption. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.52. 6,748,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,194,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $148.43. The company has a market cap of $314.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $388.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $432.69 and a 200 day moving average of $471.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a one year low of $374.50 and a one year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.74. 507,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,275. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $135.54 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Featured Articles