Top Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – March 28th

Quantum Biopharma, Innovative Industrial Properties, and Tilray are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks represent shares in companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, and distribution of cannabis for medical or recreational use, along with ancillary services related to the industry. These stocks offer investors exposure to the rapidly evolving legal marijuana market, which is often subject to regulatory uncertainties and market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Biopharma (QNTM)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

Quantum Biopharma stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.34. 12,368,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,783. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.37. Quantum Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.09. 103,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 11.53. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Tilray stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,332,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,545,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $2.97.

