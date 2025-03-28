Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 469.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.3 days.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.
Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile
