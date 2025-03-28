Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 469.4% from the February 28th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 51.3 days.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF remained flat at $3.45 during mid-day trading on Friday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, Dortmund through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company is involved in operating a football club in Dortmund and marketing SIGNAL IDUNA PARK. It also provides transfer services that include catering, TV marketing, advertising comprising sponsoring activities, and match operations, as well as internet services.

