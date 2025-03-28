Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 491.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Grid Metals Price Performance
Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.
Grid Metals Company Profile
