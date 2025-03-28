Short Interest in Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Increases By 491.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,500 shares, an increase of 491.8% from the February 28th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Grid Metals Price Performance

Shares of MSMGF stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03. Grid Metals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.06.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

