Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.88. 90,357,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 66,756,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 6.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000.

