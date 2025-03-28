Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Stock Price Down 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.88. 90,357,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 66,756,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th.
