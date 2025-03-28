First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,229,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 822,288 shares.The stock last traded at $43.69 and had previously closed at $43.47.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 55,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 43,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 18,122 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

