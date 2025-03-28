First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,229,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 822,288 shares.The stock last traded at $43.69 and had previously closed at $43.47.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
