Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ: BPMC):

3/20/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/18/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2025 – Blueprint Medicines is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $128.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $124.00.

2/13/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2025 – Blueprint Medicines had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $109.00 to $119.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $88.20. 182,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.49%. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,700. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kate Haviland sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $159,407.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,378 shares in the company, valued at $16,467,430.72. This trade represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,608 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,587 over the last quarter. 4.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

