Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Update

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a growth of 338.5% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SUHJY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.61. 94,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,557. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.1222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

Featured Stories

