Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Short Interest Up 100.0% in March

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Table Trac Stock Performance

Shares of TBTC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $4.20. 4,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,574. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98.

Get Table Trac alerts:

Table Trac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Table Trac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Table Trac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Table Trac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.