TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 231.0% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TDK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TTDKY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. TDK has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TDK had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TDK will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TDK

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

