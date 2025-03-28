thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Up 103.1% in March

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, a growth of 103.1% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 808,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.98. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1552 dividend. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. thyssenkrupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.09%.

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

