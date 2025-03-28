Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.6% of Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.05.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

