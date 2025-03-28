Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $373.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $373.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.28.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $341.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.67. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

