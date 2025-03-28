Insider Buying: Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

Brendan Thomas Cahill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Brendan Thomas Cahill acquired 42,500 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$7,012.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Brendan Thomas Cahill acquired 100,000 shares of Excellon Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00.

Excellon Resources Stock Performance

TSE EXN traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.14. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,487. Excellon Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

