Insider Buying: Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT) Insider Acquires 2,064 Shares of Stock

Scottish Mortgage (LON:SMT – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Kumaraswamy purchased 2,064 shares of Scottish Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.48) per share, for a total transaction of £19,896.96 ($25,759.92).
Scottish Mortgage Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of SMT stock traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 958.60 ($12.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,651. Scottish Mortgage has a one year low of GBX 733.43 ($9.50) and a one year high of GBX 1,142.51 ($14.79). The stock has a market capitalization of £11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,039.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 948.07.
Scottish Mortgage Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Scottish Mortgage’s previous dividend of $1.60. Scottish Mortgage’s payout ratio is 4.10%.
About Scottish Mortgage
Scottish Mortgage is a portfolio of what we believe are the world’s most exciting growth companies. We believe that a few exceptional companies will make a positive impact on shareholders’ returns and society as a whole. Explore our website and you’ll discover what we mean by investing in progress, how we find and support the companies shaping the future, and how you can be a part of it.
