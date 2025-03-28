Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Short Interest Down 46.0% in March

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a decrease of 46.0% from the February 28th total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,449.0 days.
Elisa Oyj Price Performance
Elisa Oyj stock remained flat at $45.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $45.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.08.
About Elisa Oyj
