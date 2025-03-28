Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Oatly Group Put Options (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 5,337 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 335% compared to the average daily volume of 1,227 put options.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.0 %

OTLY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.77. 22,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,393. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Oatly Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $40.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 134.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 82,242 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 686,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 38,363 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 4,745,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 361,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

