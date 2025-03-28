Short Interest in Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF) Declines By 46.9%

Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SBOEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the February 28th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.0 days.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SBOEF remained flat at $37.00 on Friday. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64.
Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
