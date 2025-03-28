Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Chewy updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.350 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Chewy stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,276,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Chewy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13.

CHWY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Chewy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.68.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,159.12. The trade was a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $11,527,273.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,712.36. This trade represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,083,269 shares of company stock valued at $290,611,129. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

