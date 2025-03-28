Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,137.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.18%.

Arbutus Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.93. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

